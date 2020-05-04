San Antonio Pre-K teacher takes classroom to her students’ yards, driveways

One San Antonio teacher is going beyond the call of duty for her students during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced distance learning, teachers are having to get creative when it comes to teaching their students virtually.

Holy Spirit Catholic School Pre-K teacher Myra Garza for the past two weeks has taken her classroom to her students by teaching them in their driveways and yards.

“I was just missing them and I was trying to think of a way to be able to just connect with them and make them feel still connected to our classroom and me,” Garza said.

Garza visited each of her 15 students and got to interact with them while maintaining social distancing.

“We did our phonics, we read books, we danced and we had a good time,” Garza said.

Garza hopes to returns to each of her students’ homes at the end of May to celebrate the end of the school.

“It’s a different time we’re living in right now,” Garza said. “We’re just kind of having to roll with the punches and have a good time with it.”

