These are the businesses in San Antonio that will/won’t reopen this weekend under Governor’s plan to reopen Texas economy

This week, Governor Greg Abbott announced his plan to reopen the state economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said he will let his statewide stay-at-home order expire on April 30, and will allow retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls to reopen on Friday, May 1 as long as they maintain only 25% occupancy and follow distancing guidelines.

The governor said his plan doesn’t mandate that all of those businesses must open.

“If a business owner feels unsafe opening at this time ... there is no requirement to do so,” Abbott said.

The following list of businesses is not all-inclusive. If you hope to visit a restaurant or business that is not included in this list, it is best to call before you go.

