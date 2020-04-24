These stores, malls in San Antonio are open for retail to-go

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has closed in-store shopping for weeks in Texas, but stores can now begin selling retail to-go.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that stores can sell curbside starting Friday in a first step toward reopening the Texas economy, which was been severely impaired by social distancing orders.

Customers can either order online and choose to pick up in-store or call retailers directly. Malls suggest calling specific retailers for additional information on curbside service.

Here are stores and malls now offering pickup in San Antonio:

Ingram Park Mall: Curbside hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The pickup locations are by service court No. 2 and light pole No. 18 near H&M. The Dillard’s pickup location will be at their service court near H&M.

Designated parking spaces will have signs with each space numbered, according to the mall’s website. Customers must call the designated store’s phone number for pickup. For additional information, call the store directly.

These are the stores that will be open for pickup at Ingram Park Mall:

Dillard’s

GameStop

Rack Room Shoes

Texas State Optical

Think Geek

Treasureland

Vision Plus

Vitamin World

North Star Mall: After placing an order, head to the pickup location specific to that retailer. The curbside parking area will have spaces labeled so customers can give the store their exact location.

Store hours are not specified online. For specific information, North Star Mall has listed phone numbers for each retailer online.

These are the stores that will be open for pickup at North Star Mall:

A&M Monogramming: Pickup location at lot between Saks Fifth Ave and JCPenney

The Cheesecake Factory: Pickup location at lot between Saks Fifth Ave and JCPenney

Chick-fil-A: Pickup location at lot between Saks Fifth Ave and JCPenney

Finish Line: Pickup location at lot between Saks Fifth Ave and JCPenney

Kona Grill: Pickup location at lot between Saks Fifth Ave and JCPenney

Lee Michaels: Pickup location at lot between Saks Fifth Ave and JCPenney

ThinkGeek: Pickup location at lot between Saks Fifth Ave and JCPenney

Macy’s: Pickup location at Macy’s doors facing San Pedro Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue: Pickup location at the northeast parking garage, level 1 near Saks entry

Rolling Oaks Mall: The mall has not responded to a request for information about openings. Its website states that updates will be posted on social media.

The Shops at La Cantera: After placing an order, head to the pickup location specific to that retailer. The curbside parking area will have spaces labeled so customers can give the store their exact location.

For specific information, customers can contact the retailer directly with the phone numbers listed on the mall’s website.

Curbside hours vary by location. These are the stores that will be open for pickup at The Shops at La Cantera:

Athleta: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., pickup location No. 2

Barnes and Noble: Hours not detailed, pickup location outside store

Dillard’s: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., pickup location at Dillard’s truck dock

Finish Line: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., pickup location No. 6

Kendra Scott: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., pickup location No. 4

Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry: Noon-3 p.m., pickup location No. 3

Neiman Marcus: Hours not detailed, pickup location at valet circle

Nordstrom: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., pickup location at the south entrance

Pottery Barn: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., pickup location No. 5

Texas Tax Back: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., pickup location No. 1

Williams Sonoma: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., pickup location No. 5

South Park Mall: The mall has not responded to a request for further information, but its website has a few stores listed as open for curbside.

These are the stores that will be open for pickup at South Park Mall:

Dick’s Sporting Goods

GameStop

