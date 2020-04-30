List: Here are the San Antonio tourism spots reopening this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to venture out of the house, beginning this weekend, several tourism spots in San Antonio are reopening for business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott’s orders on Monday, announcing all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls in Texas will be allowed to reopen beginning Friday, May 1, as long as they maintain only 25% occupancy and follow social distancing guidelines.

Although some businesses and tourism spots will be reopening their doors, each has set new protocols.

Below is a list of the tourism destinations that are opening and the new guidelines that will be implemented. We’ll update this list as more information becomes available.

What’s open:

San Antonio Zoo

The San Antonio Zoo is reopening and offering a “once-in-a-lifetime drive-thru zoo experience."

Beginning Friday, May 1 - 17, zoogoers can drive through the zoo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Based on demand, the zoo will increase admission to $60 for non-annual pass holders/members per vehicle beginning May 4. Annual pass holders and monthly member pricing is set at $32 per vehicle.

To learn more about the drive-thru zoo, click here

Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch

The 450-acre Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch will be reopening its gates to the public beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 1.

However, visitors will only be able to visit the ranch from the inside of their own vehicles. The ranch is offering a safari drive-thru experience in an effort to eliminate exposure and health risks. The Safari Trading Post gift shop and Petting Barnyard are still closed until further notice, according to the ranch’s website

Restrooms are available at the entrance and exit in the Safari Camp Grill and at the halfway point in the Safari Sweet Spot. Dining is also limited to carry-out only, but picnic tables will be available on site and are spaced apart.

For information on admission prices and hours, click here

The Historic Pearl

Beginning Friday, May 1, several restaurants and retail shops will reopen at the Historic Pearl.

These restaurants and retail businesses are set to be reopened on May 1st: The Boiler House SA, La Gloria, Larder (patio seating), Supper American Eatery, Hiatus Spa + Retreat (retail only), LeeLee (appointment only) and The Sporting District.

Beginning the week of May 4th, these restaurants and shops will reopen: Green Vegetarian Cuisine, Adelante Boutique and Dos Carolinas.

Fletcher’s Hamburgers, Jazz, TX, Savor Restaurant and SayTown Tacos will remain closed until further notice. Other food and beverage restaurants will continue to operate to-go and curbside services.

All other retail shops will also operate via online and curbside service only, according to officials. For more information, click here

What’s still closed:

Schlitterbahn

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SeaWorld San Antonio

AT&T Center- POSTPONING EVENTS

The DoSeum The DoSeum is still closed; however, anyone can enjoy its new “DO It At Home” webpage . DIY activities, story times, questions from kids videos and more are available to enjoy at home on your computer. To learn more, click here

San Antonio Museum of Art Although you may not be able to visit the San Antonio Museum of Art in-person, you can still enjoy the artworks it has to offer, all on its website. The SAMA has its art collection available to view online as well as videos on exhibit highlights, children’s story times every Thursday and other digital resources. For more information, or to see the artwork, click here

Witte Museum The Witte Museum may have closed its doors, but it is still offering an interactive venture called, “Witte Where You Are" for online museumgoers. The online content from the museum curators and educators feature the Witte’s award-winning camp, demonstration and school program curriculum, as well as behind-the-scenes tours. To learn more, click here

Army Medical Department Museum

Fort Sam Houston Museum

The Historic Quadrangle

Ripley’s Believe it or Not!

Artpace

Morgan’s Wonderland

The McNay

Natural Bridge Caverns

The Alamo

San Antonio Botanical Garden

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

San Antonio Aquarium

We’ll update this article with the latest information as it becomes available.