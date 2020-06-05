Grab your clubs! Topgolf is reopening next week

SAN ANTONIO – Grab your golf clubs and get back on the green — Topgolf San Antonio is reopening its doors next week!

Topgolf will reopen following its closure due to COVID-19, beginning at 10 a.m., Monday, June 8, according to store officials. However, there are a few changes in policies and safety protocols you’ll want to be aware of before visiting.

Here are the new guidelines in effect for Topgolf’s reopening, per store officials:

Social Distancing : Visitors must abide by the social distancing guidelines in place at TopGolf. Everyone is urged to maintain six feet of distance between themselves and other visitors.

Online Reservations : To reduce wait lines, Topgolf is offering free advanced online reservations allowing guests to book open-air bays prior to arrival.

Outdoor Hitting Bays : The entire area will be disinfected after every group, including golf clubs, golf balls and game screens. With 11 feet from tee to tee, Topgolf has also installed dividers between bays for added comfort and safety.

Associates Health & Safety: In addition to health checks and staggered check-in times to promote social distancing, associates will always be required to wear masks during their shifts and gloves when handling food and drinks.

