‘Witte Where You Are’: A virtual museum experience

SAN ANTONIO – The Witte Museum’s doors may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get inside!

Thanks to the museum’s new venture, “Witte Where You Are,” parents, teachers and students can now take part in an engaging, interactive and virtual experiences that can be done at home with the whole family.

According to an early press release, “Witte Where You Are” will offer online content from Witte Museum curators and educators featuring the Witte’s award-winning camp, demonstration and school program curriculum, as well as behind-the-scenes tours. The press release said the majority is video content, but almost every video will have additional activities and other educational resources that people can do at home.

The “Witte Where You Are” content can found via Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and the museum’s web page.

