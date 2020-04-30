These restaurants in San Antonio will reopen this weekend under Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas
Restaurants at the Pearl, downtown, Alamo Heights will reopen Friday
SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott’s new orders to jumpstart the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic will breathe new life into San Antonio’s dining scene.
Dining areas had been closed off to customers due to social distancing, leaving patrons to choose between takeout, curbside pickup or delivery.
But starting Friday, restaurants in Texas can operate their dining rooms at a 25% capacity, providing they follow social distancing guidelines. Bars could be allowed to see customers in mid-May during the second reopening phase, but that’s dependent on the state’s ability to maintain health care capacity and limit the spread of the virus.
’You don’t see stuff like this’: San Antonio photographer captures surreal sights of empty downtown on a Saturday evening
The governor’s orders, delivered on Monday, means restaurants in the San Antonio area are eager to open. Several dining destinations have posted online that they will reopen Friday following the capacity limit.
Here are the places expected to reopen this weekend. This list will be updated as more establishments announce their plans.
- Alamo Cafe will reopen Friday and will keep up with capacity by using Yelp Waitlist, according to a Facebook post.
- Bistr09 in Alamo Heights will reopen on Friday with limited time slots. Seating will be limited to reservations at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m., according to its Instagram page.
- Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden at the Pearl will reopen on Friday. It will be open from noon-9 p.m. daily.
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will open its River Walk location on Friday.
- EVO Restaurant in Olmos Park will reopen on Friday.
- The Fruteria - Botanero will reopen at 1 p.m. Friday. Hours will be 3-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 1-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and closed Sunday.
- La Gloria plans to reopen on Friday. A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said its grocery market is closed immediately in preparation for the reopening.
- Green Vegetarian Cuisine will reopen during the week of May 4.
- Kindling Texas Kitchen in Cibolo will reopen on Friday with new hours. Hours will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 2-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11-5 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.
- Joe’s Crab Shack will open its River Walk location on Friday.
- Landry’s Seafood House will open its River Walk location on Friday.
- Larder at Hotel Emma will be open for patio seating only.
- Morton’s The Steakhouse will open its downtown location on Friday.
- Myron’s Prime Steakhouse will reopen on Friday but is still offering specials for to-go orders.
- The Palm will open on Houston Street downtown on Friday.
- Rainforest Café will reopen on the River Walk on Friday but reservations are required.
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille at La Cantera will open to dine-in guests beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday with limited capacity. Reservations are limited and highly encouraged.
- Pluckers Wing Bar will open beginning on Friday and will set its hours from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily. The restaurant will offer a full menu and continue takeout contactless delivery.
- The Rustic plans to reopen Friday with a new platform for digital ordering and paying at tables.
- Saltgrass Steak House will open its six locations in San Antonio on Friday. Its website says lunch and dinner will be available daily.
- Scuzzi’s Italian Grill will open its Shavano Park and Leon Springs locations on Friday. Guests can call ahead to make their reservations.
- Supper at Hotel Emma will reopen on Friday.
- Whiskey Cake will reopen on Friday. Reservations can be made online.
List: Here are the San Antonio tourism spots reopening this weekend
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.