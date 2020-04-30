These restaurants in San Antonio will reopen this weekend under Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott’s new orders to jumpstart the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic will breathe new life into San Antonio’s dining scene.

Dining areas had been closed off to customers due to social distancing, leaving patrons to choose between takeout, curbside pickup or delivery.

But starting Friday, restaurants in Texas can operate their dining rooms at a 25% capacity, providing they follow social distancing guidelines. Bars could be allowed to see customers in mid-May during the second reopening phase, but that’s dependent on the state’s ability to maintain health care capacity and limit the spread of the virus.

The governor’s orders, delivered on Monday, means restaurants in the San Antonio area are eager to open. Several dining destinations have posted online that they will reopen Friday following the capacity limit.

Here are the places expected to reopen this weekend. This list will be updated as more establishments announce their plans.

