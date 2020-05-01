Edgewood ISD student honored in drive-by parade after receiving new hearing aids

SAN ANTONIO – After two years of waiting, a celebration was needed for an Edgewood ISD student who received new hearing aids on Friday.

Staff and teachers planned for the parade to drive by the student’s house as a way to show off their excitement and support.

A teacher noticed his old hearing aids were going bad and decided to work to get him new ones.

With the help of Edgewood ISD, Northside ISD and Aid the Silent, they were able to help the student get new hearing aids.

The school even made sure to get them in his favorite color — green.