Local boy gets parade from Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on his ninth birthday

SAN ANTONIO – No amount of rain or national pandemic stopped the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office from helping a local young boy celebrate his birthday over the weekend.

According to the BCSO’s Facebook page, sheriff’s deputies held a small parade Saturday in honor of a young boy, Edward, on his ninth birthday.

There’s no rain or pandemic that can keep the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office from bringing a little bit of shine to this young man’s day. Meet Edward, he turned 9 years old today. When his mother learned that due to the Coronavirus, Edward would not be able to have a birthday party, she called on the Sheriff’s Office for some assistance. Happy Birthday Edward on behalf of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office! Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, 4 April 2020

When Edward’s mother knew they wouldn’t be able to celebrate his birthday with a traditional party this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she reached out to the sheriff’s office for some assistance, according to BCSO.

The sheriff’s office drove several police vehicles with sirens blaring in front of Edward’s house, all while singing ‘Happy Birthday.'

The BCSO posted this message on Facebook, wishing Edward the happiest of birthdays:

