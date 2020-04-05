Local boy gets parade from Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on his ninth birthday
Deputies drove their vehicles with sirens blaring in front of the boy’s house, all while singing ‘Happy Birthday’
SAN ANTONIO – No amount of rain or national pandemic stopped the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office from helping a local young boy celebrate his birthday over the weekend.
According to the BCSO’s Facebook page, sheriff’s deputies held a small parade Saturday in honor of a young boy, Edward, on his ninth birthday.
There’s no rain or pandemic that can keep the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office from bringing a little bit of shine to this young man’s day. Meet Edward, he turned 9 years old today. When his mother learned that due to the Coronavirus, Edward would not be able to have a birthday party, she called on the Sheriff’s Office for some assistance. Happy Birthday Edward on behalf of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office!Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, 4 April 2020
When Edward’s mother knew they wouldn’t be able to celebrate his birthday with a traditional party this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she reached out to the sheriff’s office for some assistance, according to BCSO.
The sheriff’s office drove several police vehicles with sirens blaring in front of Edward’s house, all while singing ‘Happy Birthday.'
The BCSO posted this message on Facebook, wishing Edward the happiest of birthdays:
“Meet Edward, he turned 9 years old today. When his mother learned that due to the Coronavirus, Edward would not be able to have a birthday party, she called on the Sheriff’s Office for some assistance. Happy Birthday Edward on behalf of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office!”
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
