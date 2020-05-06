85ºF

Poteet man arrested after leading several agencies on chase, Atascosa County sheriff says

Michael Rodriguez, 37, charged with evading arrest and reckless driving

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Man arrested in Atascosa County after chase, Photo: Jack Garcia (KSAT)

POTEET, Texas – A man was arrested Wednesday after leading law enforcement from several agencies on a chase through Atascosa County.

The chase started in Poteet at about 12:30 p.m. after the suspect drove away from law enforcement, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.

Deputies stopped following the man a short time later, but the chase picked up again in Jourdanton after police there saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Atascosa County officials joined the pursuit, which went into Pleasanton and then back to Poteet.

The suspect was stopped in Poteet at about 1:40 p.m., arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers, and booked into the Atascosa County Jail on charges of evading arrest and reckless driving.

The man was identified as Michael Rodriquez, 37, a Poteet resident, Soward said.

