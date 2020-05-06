San Antonio Chamber of Commerce pushing mental health, domestic violence awareness

SAN ANTONIO – Whether it’s loss of work, working from home, or being affected by illness, work-related stress is at unprecedented levels.

That’s why the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce is stepping in with a free webinar, rounding up mental health experts to talk about coping mechanisms for both employers and employees.

"I have experienced it in my own family, finding services. Where do you call? People are in a frenzy and we're really trying to give them opportunities to take a breath and let them know there are resources available they can use for themselves, their families, or their employees to make things better," said San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President Richard Perez.

Perez highlights one type of stress in particular, that many people in the workplace don't typically consider: abuse at home.

Experts report that when families are stressed and stuck at home together, domestic violence numbers spike.

Perez said he’s been working on domestic violence outreach and education for months.

"When the city came out with that report, the incidence of domestic violence, that kind of was the red flag. We have a big problem and it belongs to all of us to try to figure out. That's what kind of spurred the dialogue here," Perez said.

That dialogue is about to take place May 7 in the form of a free webinar hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, including leaders from UT Health San Antonio and the City of San Antonio.

Experts know work is one of the main places victims can go to get away from their abuser. That’s why Perez said coworkers and managers have a responsibility to pay attention.

"And the challenge is, how do you talk about it in the workplace? I mean, we want to equip people with tools so when they see signs, they can feel confident to go and talk to an employee about, is this happening? Not to get to personal, but here are some resources you can use if this is happening," he said.

Those conversations may seem uncomfortable, but they can be lifesaving.

The free webinar is open to the public Thursday at 10 a.m.

