San Antonio Food Bank, NEISD partner to feed families in need
About 1,800 families served on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is working with the North East Independent School District to make sure families living in the district are being fed.
The food bank kicked off the first of four food drives scheduled for the district this month on Wednesday and served about 1,800 families.
Volunteers who helped during the drive included teachers, counselors and the National Guard.
Families who want to take part in upcoming drives must register online.
