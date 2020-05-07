Several agencies searching Guadalupe River for missing 18-year-old swimmer, officials say

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Several agencies are searching the Guadalupe River for an 18-year-old missing swimmer, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

GCSO said they were searching the river south of FM 1117.

Officials said they are looking for an 18-year-old Hispanic male who was last seen wearing gray swim trunks.

"He was last seen swimming downstream from the bridge," GCSO said on its Facebook page.

Officials said they have alerted residents, and an aircraft is being used to assist in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 830-379-1224 or 911.