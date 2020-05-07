Woman detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing into parked car and fence, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman was detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing their vehicle into a fence late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Eldridge Avenue, not far from SW 36th Street on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the woman was driving down Eldridge Avenue when her vehicle hit a parked car and then crashed through a fence in a front yard.

Police said the woman was detained at the scene. Authorities did not release a name or an age.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department answered the call.

There were no reports of injuries.