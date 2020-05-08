Family violence reports are down in Bexar County and it’s not a good sign

BEXAR COUNTY – Experts said it would happen, and it did.

On Thursday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released crime numbers showing reports of family violence had dropped 22% during this pandemic.

Experts predicted the drop, as victims are stuck at home with abusers, with no way to leave and call for help.

From March 3 to April 25, during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a 22% drop in domestic violence reports in Bexar County.

However, experts, advocates, and Sheriff Salazar call the number "artificially down" and "a false sense of security."

"In other words, it's still going on but it's just in the shadows and that's the most tragic thing," Salazar said.

A stay home order keeps victims locked inside with their abuser, with no excuse to leave and ask for help.

“Abusers being masters of deception — think about it. They’ve got in some households, 24/7 access to that victim where they’re just constantly berating and victimizing and getting inside his or her head and tying their mind up in knots. So think about it; all that’s got to be undone for this person to get out to make an outcry,” Sheriff Salazar said.

He said it's what keeps him and other law enforcement officers up at night, knowing the abuse is happening, but not knowing where.

That’s why he’s asking neighbors, family, friends, even delivery workers to pay attention and report any unusual activity, even if you’re not positive.

“You might be that lifeline. And before you think, ‘Well I’d feel silly if it’s nothing to it. I don’t want to waste the sheriff’s office’s time, I don’t want to feel dumb if I call and I stirred up all this trouble for nothing.’ You can be anonymous. You can absolutely be anonymous, as a matter of fact I’d urge that,” Salazar said. “Think about what could happen if you didn’t call and tragedy strikes and a child is killed or scarred forever and you didn’t call.”

If you see or hear anything, call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or SAPD's non-emergency number at (210) 207-7273.

You can also email bcsotips@bexar.org.

Again, you can remain anonymous. If you're in doubt, or have a bad feeling, make the call.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city will continue to help keep resources for survivors going and will announce how they will increase the level of services in the coming weeks.

Family Violence Prevention Services is open and available to call at (210) 733-8810.

The Bexar County Family Justice Center is also open. The number to call is (210) 631-0100.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, there is a list of resources at www.ksat.com/domesticviolence.