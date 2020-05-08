San Antonio Archdiocese removes Helotes priest following 2 sexual misconduct allegations

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Archdiocese has removed the pastor of a Catholic church in Helotes after two people accused him of sexual misconduct.

According to a letter dated April 30 from the archdiocese that was sent to parishioners, Monsignor Carlos Davalos sent two sexually inappropriate text messages to an adult parishioner earlier this year.

Five days after the allegation, the archdiocese was informed that Davalos had addressed sexually inappropriate comments and questions to a minor.

The archdiocese reported the allegation involving the minor to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for investigation.

Davalos has been ordered to refrain from all ministry while the investigation is being conducted. In addition to removing him as pastor, the archdiocese removed Davalos’ faculties to minister in the archdiocese.

“I would like to publicly acknowledge the courage of the persons involved for bravely coming forward and helping our church and your parish by sharing these personal and painful experiences,” San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Siller said in a statement.

The San Antonio chapter of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests credited the archdiocese for removing Davalos, but said it should not be involved in the investigation.

“We believe that the archdiocese should not attempt to investigate an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult since it lacks the training and expertise to do so, but should allow law enforcement to do their job and encourage these and any other survivors to report any sexual abuse or misconduct to the local district attorney’s office or local police," SNAP officials said in a statement.