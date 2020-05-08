Ted Cruz gets hair cut at Texas salon whose owner was arrested for reopening business early

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas got his hair cut Friday at a Texas salon whose owner was jailed this week for defying her state's stay-at-home order and reopening her business early.

"Hair salons & barbershops are open in TX today. Just got my hair cut for first time in 3 months at Salon ALa Mode to support Shelley Luther, who was wrongly imprisoned when she refused to apologize for trying to earn a living," the Texas Republican said on Twitter Friday.

"Glad Shelley is out of jail & her business is open!" he added.

On Tuesday, Luther was found in civil and criminal contempt of court in Dallas for ignoring Texas' stay-at-home order, which prohibited her from operating her business until Friday. She was ordered to serve seven days in jail and to pay a fine of $500 for every day the salon stayed open.

"I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they'd rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids being fed then please go ahead with your decision but I'm not going to shut the salon," Luther had told the judge in court, refusing to apologize for her decision in order to avoid jail time, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

Cruz called the ruling "nuts" and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said "jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option."

Luther was taken into custody on Wednesday but released from jail on Thursday, after a Supreme Court of Texas ruling.

President Donald Trump also showed his support for Luther on Friday, telling Fox News that Luther's "an incredible representative for a large group of people that want to do the same thing — they want to get back to work."

Luther told reporters on Friday that Cruz’s visit is "something that I would have never dreamed of, adding, “it’s overwhelming in a great way,” according to video from CNN affiliate KTVT.