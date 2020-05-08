84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Woman shot during domestic dispute with common-law husband in Converse, police say

Authorities called out to home about a dozen times since Jan. 1, 2020

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: domestic disturbance, shooting, converse
Woman shot during domestic dispute with common-law husband in Converse, police say
Woman shot during domestic dispute with common-law husband in Converse, police say (KSAT)

CONVERSE, Texas – A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting following a domestic disturbance in Converse, police said.

The shooting call was reported around 3 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Meadow Gate.

Police said when they arrived, they found a woman was shot in her leg. They said the shooting happened during a domestic dispute between the woman and her common-law husband.

The man was taken into custody. The woman was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they’ve been called out to the home about a dozen times since the beginning of the year for domestic disturbance calls.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: