Final season for San Antonio Rampage ends as AHL cancels remainder of season

SAN ANTONIO – The final season for the San Antonio Rampage has come to a close as the American Hockey League announced Monday that it has canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release said the decision was made after a vote by the AHL Board of Governors.

The Rampage officially finish the 2019-2020 season with a 24-25-7-5 record after the AHL suspended play on March 12.

The team will now relocate to Nevada and begin play next season serving as the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights, after being purchased in February.

“We are grateful to every fan, partner, player, coach and staff member who contributed to the success of the Rampage in San Antonio,” said Frank Miceli, Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Operations. “Over 18 seasons we witnessed some great hockey and, together, created a lot of wonderful memories. It breaks my heart that we can’t say thank you and goodbye to our fans in person at the AT&T Center.”

The team released a statement which included information about possible refunds:

"To Our San Antonio Rampage Family:

Today the AHL made an official announcement of the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. We understand and are sympathetic to the frustrations you might be feeling during these unique times. Spurs Sports & Entertainment, along with the AHL, hoped for a better outcome; but, the safety and well-being of our fans, players, coaching staff, and employees is the top priority. To read the full statement from the AHL, click here. To read the statement from Spurs Sports & Entertainment please click here.

After 18 regular seasons, four postseason appearances, and one division championship, we can’t help but reminisce on the most important aspect of it all – our most loyal fans. We would like to thank you for your unwavering support of our team and commitment you have shown to our players, coaches and staff over the last 18 years.

Refunds for games that were canceled will be processed back to your original form of payment within 48 hours and should reflect in your account in 3-5 business days. Please contact your representative directly with any questions. For more information, please contact 210.444.5554."