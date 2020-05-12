Building with 2 businesses erupts in flames; arson investigating, San Antonio firefighters say

Published: May 12, 2020, 5:18 am Updated: May 12, 2020, 5:39 am

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators were called out to a fire early Tuesday morning following a blaze at two businesses on the South Side.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. at a building that houses a car repair shop and window tint shop in the 6800 block of Interstate 35, between Kendalia Avenue and W. Mayfield Boulevard.

When they arrived they found flames shooting through the roof of the building.

Firefighters knocked down the fire before it caused any interior damage, but it did burn a hole through the roof and caused other damage to the building itself, fire officials said.

Arson investigators were called to the scene because there was no obvious cause, such as a lightning strike or electrical problem, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a blaze Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at a business in the 6800 block of Interstate 35 on the South Side . (KSAT)