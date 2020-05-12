San Antonio Botanical Garden offering free admission to some essential employees amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering free admission to first responders, health care workers, public transportation, and City of San Antonio employees from May 13-19.

The free admission is being given as a thank you “keeping our community and city safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press release.

Free admission will include tickets for up to four people and must be reserved online at sabot.org using the coupon code HERO2020.

Personnel in the following groups will receive free admission:

Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Law enforcement including State Troopers, Sheriffs, Sheriff's Deputies and Local Police

Health Care Workers (anyone working at a hospital)

Public Transportation

City of San Antonio Employees

Workers must present their badge or proof of employment when they arrive at the garden. The discounted tickets will only be available online and will not be sold onsite.