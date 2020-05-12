Tips to save money on your electric bill this summer amid COVID-19 pandemic

Published: May 12, 2020, 9:08 am Updated: May 12, 2020, 10:03 am

SAN ANTONIO – Many people are still working from home or have kids at home which means the air conditioner and other electronic equipment is running throughout the day.

In the video above, KSAT News at 9 shares some tips from CPS Energy to save money on your electricity bill as we continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and head into the hotter months.

Close your shades in the summer.

Sunlight passing through windows heats your home and makes your air conditioner work harder. You can block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on sunny days.

Set your refrigerator’s temperature to 38 degrees.

The refrigerator uses the most energy of all kitchen appliances since its on all day. Make sure your refrigerator is not too cold to minimize the annual costs of running the appliance. Your freezer should be between zero and five degrees.

Clear the area around heating and cooling vents.

Furniture, carpets or other objects can block vents and prevent heated or cooled air from traveling. This blockage makes your heating or cooling system work harder. Also remember to clean or replace air filters.

Turn down your TV’s brightness display.

Since the television might be on more for children at home, simply adjusting the display can save you money. Bright display modes use a lot of energy. Adjusting your TV’s display settings can significantly reduce its power use and you will not lose the picture quality.

Unplug electronics when they are not in use.

Many electronic devices such as video game systems and DVD players are still using power even when they are turned off, that includes your phone charger.

Some other basic tips are turning off lights when you leave a room and unplugging appliances. Click here for more information how to save on your bill.