San Antonio chef closes restaurant to continue cancer treatment

SAN ANTONIO – This is the last weekend customers can enjoy ramen from popular San Antonio restaurant Noodle Tree, according to its owner.

Chef Mike Nguyen announced on Facebook last week that his restaurant, located at 7114 UTSA Boulevard, would be closed until further notice.

Nguyen, who is battling lymphoma, said in the post, “Unfortunately my mind tells me go, go, go, but my body is telling me no. During this time I will be getting treatment by body desperately needs."

He goes on to say that there is no timeline on how long the restaurant will be closed, but ensured customers it would be back.

“Next time y’all see me, it will be a healthy version of me,” Nguyen posted.

Earlier this month, Nguyen made national headlines as he battled cancer, financial struggles and the coronavirus pandemic all at once.

In an interview with CNN anchor Erin Burnett, Nguyen talked about his decision to keep his dining room closed despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s directive to allowed restaurants in the state to reopen for dine-in at 25% occupancy.

“Honestly, it wasn’t really hard when you put in all the factors,” Nguyen said, adding that many of his restaurant customers “are almost like family.”

“I would feel bad if something bad happened to them or if they had to go through what I’m going through right now, trying to grieve... At the same time, I have a financial responsibility to run this business,” he said. “At the end of the day, it was that the money was not worth losing lives over."