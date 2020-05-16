South Side coffee shop gives back to community during pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side coffee shop is giving back to the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners of Folklores Coffee House, Tatu and Emilie Herrera decided to lend a helping hand to those in need. What started a few weeks ago with providing a few dozen seniors with survival packs has grown into something that is helping thousands, with the help of a local non-profit.

Photojournalist Eddie Latigo shows us how they’re making such a difference in the community.