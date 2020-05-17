AMBER Alert discontinued for abducted 14-month-old

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – An official with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT Sunday that 14-month-old Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins was found at a park in Abilene.

Police were searching for Edgar and Catherine Angeline Ocon in connection with the boy’s abduction, officials said.

The AMBER Alert has been discontinued.

Officials said Ocon was last heard from in Poteet before an AMBER Alert was issued Saturday.

Law enforcement officials believed the boy was in grave and immediate danger, officials said.