AMBER Alert discontinued for abducted 14-year-old Texas girl

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas – The AMBER Alert issued for a missing 14-year-old girl who was believed to be abducted and in grave danger has been discontinued, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials announced the alert was discontinued Thursday night.

No details surrounding the incident have been released as of yet.

Authorities previously said they believe the 14-year-old was abducted by Austen Walker, 21. Deputies were also searching for Courtney Odum in connection to the alleged abduction.

Austen Walker and Courtney Odum are considered persons of interest in the disappearance of Willow Sirmans, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office. (Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)

Walker was last heard from in Grand Saline, Texas, according to a previous KSAT report.

He was believed to be driving a white 2012 Toyota Camry with the Texas license plate LGH 9294, according to deputies. Odum is the owner of the Camry.

Texas girl, 14, abducted, believed to be in grave danger, officials say