Texas girl, 14, abducted, believed to be in grave danger, officials say

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl they believe could be in grave or immediate danger.

Willow Sirmans is described as being white, 3 feet tall, and 75 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has braces.

Authorities said they believe she may have been abducted by Austen Walker, 21, who is described as being white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes, a tattoo on his left arm, as well as a tattoo and scar on his right arm.

Austen Walker (KSAT)

Walker was last heard from in Grand Saline, Texas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sirmans or Walker can call the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.