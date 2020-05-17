Detective suspended for 2018 off-duty dispute with woman, suspended for another off-duty dispute with woman

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police detective was suspended for 45 days and forced to sign a ‘last chance agreement’ in March after law enforcement responded to an off-duty domestic incident involving Castillo and a woman for the second time in as many years, department suspension records released this week to KSAT 12 show.

During the incident at a far West Side home last October, Castillo appeared to be intoxicated and was accused of throwing items that belonged to his girlfriend from the residence into the front yard.

He originally was handed a contemplated indefinite suspension in January, but the proposed punishment was later reduced, records show.

In March 2018, Castillo was intoxicated while off duty, refused to leave a woman’s home and was captured on a body-worn camera cursing about an SAPD captain, KSAT 12 previously reported.

He was suspended 30 days for that incident.

At one point during the 2018 incident, Castillo leaned down and said into an officer’s body camera, “(Expletive) Miles Earwood okay (expletive) him okay. This is a camera right here. Alright. He wants to get involved in this relationship he can go (expletive) his punk (expletive) okay...you can tell the (expletive) captain to go (expletive) his self. Alright good...I ain’t scared of no (expletive) Captain,” previous suspension records show.

As part of the last chance agreement for the 2019 domestic dispute, Castillo could be required to attend a counseling program chosen by Chief William McManus.

Records do not indicate if the same woman was involved in both disputes with Castillo.