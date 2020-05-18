Abbott announces youth camps, certain pro sports can return to Texas starting May 31

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that certain professional sports would be allowed to return to the state at the end of the month.

However, no fans in the stands or in-game spectators would be allowed, Abbott said.

GET THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

According to the state’s Open Texas website, professional basketball, baseball, car racing, football, golf, softball and tennis leagues would be given the opportunity to hold professional sporting events.

The leagues would have to apply to the Department of State Health Services for approval.

The site stated these events can take place on or after May 31, 2020, but “may not have spectators physically present on the premises.”

Professional sports leagues across the country have been suspended amid the pandemic.

NASCAR held an event with no fans in South Carolina, but Major League Baseball and the NBA have not made an official decision on resuming play.

All indications are MLB and the NBA will resume play at some point this summer, but the NBA is reportedly exploring campus style settings that would have multiple teams in one location. San Antonio has not been mentioned as a possible location.

Several NBA teams also opened their practice facilities in a limited capacity to players this week. The Spurs have not formally announced whether they will reopen their facility.

Abbott also announced that youth sports camps and little league can return. Parents will be allowed to spectate as long as social distancing is followed.