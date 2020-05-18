Southeast Side family without a home following fire, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – One family on the far Southeast Side is now without a place to call home after their residence was destroyed in a fire, according to the Bexar County Emergency Services District.

The fire happened around 8 p.m. Sunday and fully engulfed a mobile home on Palm Park Boulevard and Aleta, just off of Highway 281.

Fire officials said both the mobile home and another residence nearby were damaged in the fire; however, the mobile home was deemed a total loss.

Damages for the mobile home were estimated at $75,000 in home value and $25,000 in its contents, officials said. The other residence that was involved in the fire was not deemed a total loss.

All residents were accounted for and no injuries were reported. Firefighters are still working to locate some of the animals that were living in the home.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene with four fire engines, two tankers and various command vehicles from different departments.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.