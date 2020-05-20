San Marcos Police Department evacuated due to potential gas leak, officials say
Vehicle crashed into gas main, officials say
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Officers and employees at the San Marcos Police Department were evacuated due to a potential gas leak after a vehicle crashed into a gas main nearby, officials said.
Officials said 911 calls are being transferred to Hays County dispatch and the nonemergency line (512-753-2108) is currently unavailable.
Officials will provide an update when it’s available.
