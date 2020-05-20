85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

San Marcos Police Department evacuated due to potential gas leak, officials say

Vehicle crashed into gas main, officials say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: san marcos police, evacuation
photo

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Officers and employees at the San Marcos Police Department were evacuated due to a potential gas leak after a vehicle crashed into a gas main nearby, officials said.

Officials said 911 calls are being transferred to Hays County dispatch and the nonemergency line (512-753-2108) is currently unavailable.

Officials will provide an update when it’s available.

The SM Police Dept building at 2300 S IH35 is being evacuated due to a potential gas leak that resulted from a vehicle...

Posted by San Marcos Police Department on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: