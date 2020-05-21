City of San Antonio shows off high-tech pothole repair truck

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio on Thursday showed off a new high-tech pothole repair truck that officials claim is more efficient.

The traditional pothole repair truck with two crew members takes an average of 20 minutes to repair a single pothole. The new spray patch trucks require only one worker who doesn’t need to get out of the vehicle. The new truck can fill up to 100 potholes daily, or three potholes in less than 5 minutes, officials said.

The city’s Public Works Department has four new trucks and 12 traditional trucks in its fleet.

Since October 1, 2019, when the city’s fiscal year started, pothole patrol crews have filled more than 50,000 potholes.

Only 15% of the potholes repaired come from residents reporting potholes to 311. The rest, the vast majority, are found by pothole crews, officials said.

Residents are encouraged to call 311 or use the 311SA app to report potholes. If residents report a pothole to 3-1-1, the Pothole Patrol guarantees the pothole will be repaired within two business days, officials said.