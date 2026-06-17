San Marcos City Council votes to prohibit data centers citywide

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos City Council voted Tuesday to prohibit data centers in all city zoning districts after months of public discussion about the potential impacts of data center development on the community.

The move may make San Marcos the first Texas city to adopt a citywide ban on the data center industry, Councilmember Lorenzo Gonzalez said in a news release Wednesday.

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Gonzalez, who voted in favor of the ban, released a statement Wednesday discussing his decision. He said his initial interest in exploring data center development was driven by a desire to find new economic opportunities for San Marcos residents — a community where, he said, many families are living paycheck to paycheck and a majority of children qualify for free and reduced lunch.

“When data centers were first proposed, I was willing to consider them because of the potential economic benefits,” Gonzalez said. “Like many communities, San Marcos faces real challenges related to housing affordability, food insecurity, and the rising cost of living. If a project could help address those challenges, I believed it deserved consideration.”

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But after reviewing information from communities across the country and hearing from residents, Gonzalez said he ultimately felt significant concerns were unresolved.

“What became clear to me was that many of the residents I hoped to help were asking us a different question,” he said. “They were less concerned about the speculative promise of future revenue and more concerned about the potential impact on their neighborhoods, their quality of life, and their long-term health and safety.”

In the news release, Gonzalez said the vote “was not a rejection of economic development.”

“I support investment, jobs, and opportunity,” he said. “I simply believe we should be thoughtful about the projects we welcome and ensure they provide a clear benefit to the people who already live here.”

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