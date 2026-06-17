Hondo man who threatened to overthrow U.S. government in 2025 found guilty, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO – A Hondo man who threatened to overthrow the United States government in 2025 was found guilty by a federal jury in San Antonio on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Justin R. Simmons said in a news release.

Jay Anthony Villarreal, 25, faces an interstate threatening communication charge. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21, the release said.

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The maximum sentence is five years in prison, according to U.S. House code.

Villarreal left his Hondo home on June 28, 2025, with one main goal: to overthrow the U.S. government, the release stated. He planned to drive to Washington, D.C., and bring along an AR-15, semiautomatic assault weapon, a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Additionally, the release said Villarreal had a Bible, a copy of the Texas Penal Code, extra loaded magazines and multiple boxes of ammunition, a police scanner and binoculars.

Simmons said Villarreal had used social media in an effort to solicit military veterans to join him, the release states.

However, a friend of his saw the post on social media and reported it to the FBI, according to the release. The friend thought it could turn into a mass murder situation.

Another friend on social media was concerned for Villarreal’s potential actions and reported it to the Hondo Police Department. The release said family tried to convince Villarreal to turn around while he was en route to Washington, D.C.

Eventually, he did return to his home in Hondo around 8 p.m. on June 29, 2025. Later that evening, the FBI searched his home, where the agency said they found two U.S. military smoke grenades, along with the firearms and materials he had in his vehicle.

Villarreal was arrested three days later on July 2, 2025, the release said.

“Thankfully, in this case, friends and family members recognized the veracity of the threat and contacted the FBI, preventing what could have been a mass casualty event,” Simmons said in the release. “Given the darkness that invades the minds of so many, and the prevalence of violent acts committed in the name of politics, it is more important now than ever to say something if you see something. That single decision can lead to a swift response and lives saved, as it did in this case.”

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