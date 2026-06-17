Person of interest in far West Side death investigation believed to be dead, sheriff says

Anthony Wayne Neasham left the home around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a 2005 green Toyota Highlander with paw print stickers on the back and a camouflage-patterned hood, BCSO said.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a person of interest in connection with a death investigation is believed to be dead.

In a Wednesday morning news conference, Salazar said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found Anthony Wayne Neasham in an unspecified county.

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Neasham was identified as a person of interest after a disturbance Tuesday in the 7900 block of Cactus Plum ended with a 22-year-old man dead and a woman in her 60s seriously injured.

“We believe that Neasham is now deceased,” Salazar told reporters.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to identify the 22-year-old man, the sheriff said. Salazar believes gunshots were a factor in the man’s death.

“We did find evidence of gunshot wounds on that male, which is what we believe led to his death,” Salazar said.

The man also suffered a laceration to his throat area, the sheriff said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Salazar said the 22-year-old man and the woman are mother and son. Neasham was described as the woman’s boyfriend.

The woman is now conscious at a local hospital, but is unable to recall what happened, BCSO said. She suffered “severe” head trauma, specifically a fractured skull and a large laceration. Her condition is unknown at this time.

“It was most likely a savage beating that this lady suffered,” Salazar said.

On Tuesday, BCSO said it received a 911 call from a relative of the victims who had not heard from them and went to the home to check on them.

The relative knocked on the door but received no answer, then spotted the injured woman through a window, Salazar said.

When authorities arrived, they found the man dead and the woman suffering from multiple injuries.

BCSO said it believes a firearm was used at some point during the situation, though the weapon has not been recovered, the sheriff said.

At this time, it remains unclear what led up to the disturbance.

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