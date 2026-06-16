SAPD: Teen found shot in middle of North Side street dies at hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating what led up to a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy late Monday night.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call just after 10 p.m. in the 22200 block of Pelican Edge, which is located west of U.S. Highway 281 near Evans Road.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers arrived on scene and found the teenager in the middle of the street. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, shortly after, police said the teen was pronounced dead.

At this time, authorities said no arrests have been made and their search for a suspect is ongoing.

The 17-year-old has yet to be identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story.

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