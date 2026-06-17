🚨Prepare for dangerous heat Thursday🚨

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Hot & humid, heat index 100-105°

EXTREME HEAT THURSDAY: Highs upper 90s, heat index 108-112°

STORM CHANCE FRIDAY NIGHT: Next chance of rain is late Friday, Saturday

FORECAST

TODAY

We may briefly get Tropical Storm Arthur in the Gulf this afternoon, however, it will not have any impacts on our forecast (other than helping temps to climb). Any heavy rainfall will get pushed into Louisiana.

Expect clouds this morning, then plenty of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low-90s. However, high humidity will make it feel much worse. Heat index values will range from 100-105° for a few hours this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTREME HEAT WARNING THURSDAY

Temperatures tomorrow will climb even higher. Highs will warm into the upper-90s. That means heat index values may briefly top 110° in San Antonio tomorrow. While we are no stranger to heat, we have not seen heat indices this high in a long while. If you work outdoors or plan to spend extended time outdoors tomorrow, you’ll want to be very careful.

Forecast Heat Index for Thursday at 4pm (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCES RETURN FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY

Friday will be hot, too. Thankfully, a weak cold front will slide south into the area by Friday evening. The front likely washes out over the area, but not before cooling us down some and bringing a shot at storms. Plus, an area of low pressure over the Rio Grande may also aid in getting some storms going Friday night and into the day Saturday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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