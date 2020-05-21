Documented gang member, 2 teenage girls arrested following chase, crash involving stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man described by law enforcement authorities as a documented gang member and two 17-year-old girls were arrested Thursday afternoon following a chase involving a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash on San Antonio’s East Side.

The chase started at 12:18 p.m. when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried to stop a 2013 Lexus SUV on W.W. White Road after confirming it had been reported stolen, said Sgt. Orlando Moreno, a DPS spokesman.

The man refused to stop and evaded the trooper through several neighborhoods before he lost control of the vehicle when he threw a handgun out of the SUV at the intersection of Gevers and Rigsby, Moreno said. The Lexus crashed into another car and then struck a utility pole.

The man and the teens took off on foot but were captured with the help of a San Antonio Police Department helicopter and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Moreno said.

The handgun was recovered and was confirmed stolen, Moreno said.

No one was injured.

The man, who Moreno said is a documented gang member, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The two teens were charged with evading arrest.