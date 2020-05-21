Fridges, faucets among many water, energy-saving tax-free products on Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – It’s money down the drain if your faucets and fridge are old and inefficient.

This weekend, Texans can upgrade and save money as the state waives the sales tax on certain products ranging from washing machines to light bulbs to mulch.

As businesses begin to open their doors, the state is offering its annual sales tax holiday Saturday through Monday to promote energy and water savings.

“Inefficient appliances and outdated water systems put a tremendous strain on our power grids and water supplies,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “Even in these uncertain times, Texans can take advantage of this sales tax holiday to buy more energy-efficient items, support local businesses and save money.”

Why is washer mold still a problem?

For appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines, look for the Energy Star label. Refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less qualify, too, along with certain ceiling fans and light bulbs.

If a bath renovation is on the to-do list, this weekend is an opportune time to buy and save the sales tax.

For toilets, shower heads and faucets, look for the WaterSense logo.

Shoppers can save up front with the purchase and save over the long haul. For instance, replacing toilet, shower head and faucets, the EPA estimates a family of four will save about $240 a year on utility bills.

Barbecue restaurants deal with smokin’ brisket costs

If your yard needs sprucing up, you can also save the tax on water-conserving plants, grasses, trees, mulch and soil as well as soaker hoses.

Retailers are ready and many are staging weekend sales as an extra incentive. If you head into the stores, be prepared to socially distance or you can shop online as it’s tax-free, too.

Here is a list of qualifying Energy Star energy-efficient products: