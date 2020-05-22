Bexar County tax assessor’s employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An employee for the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The employee works at the Vista Verde Plaza building on Pecos La Trinidad.

According to the tax collector’s office, the employee was overheard by a supervisor mentioning traveling out of the country this past weekend. Once management was informed, the employee was sent home Wednesday, May 20, and was told to be tested for the virus, officials said.

The employee was tested and reported later that night of the positive result for COVID-19, according to the tax collector’s office.

Officials said the employee claims he or she is asymptomatic and is being retested for a second opinion.

Anyone that was in close proximity to the employee has also been tested for the virus and no results have yet come back positive, as of Friday, May 22, according to officials.

The area where the employee worked was professionally sanitized the next morning, on Thursday, and no employees have since returned to that area, the tax collector’s office said.

The tax collector’s office has taken precautions throughout the pandemic and its lobbies to the general public have been closed since March 24.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

For more coronavirus coverage from KSAT, click here.