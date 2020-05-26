Taco Cabana offers free lunch for kids all summer long, no purchase necessary

SAN ANTONIO – Taco Cabana is offering kids a free lunch every weekday this summer, no purchase required.

Kids 12 and under can get a bean and cheese taco, chips and queso and a drink at all Texas locations between 11 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.

The offer is only available in the drive-thru and children must be present and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The company is providing the deal because many children are experiencing hunger issues due to COVID-19, according to a press release.

“We have been part of this community for more than 40 years, and Texas has been hit hard during these unprecedented times. We are happy to offer kids in our communities a free meal they love. We hope we can provide some needed relief to the many families that have been impacted by the current health crisis,” said Patricia Lopez-Calleja, senior vice president of guest engagement for Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Taco Cabana.