Class of 2020 grads can win free Torchy’s Tacos for a year

SAN ANTONIO – The future keeps looking up for 2020 graduates, and now Torchy’s Tacos is giving them a chance to win free tacos for a year.

The Austin-based restaurant is giving away $500 gift cards to 20 graduates. To qualify, high school or college class of 2020 graduates can post a photo of themselves to social media in their cap and gown or with their diploma and tell Torchy’s about their “Taco Dreams” for the future.

The post must include the hashtag #TorchysClassof2020, and graduates should tag their school. Graduates can also enter the contest online.

The contest ends Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m.

Click here for the full contest rules.