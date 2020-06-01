Bexar County handing out free Plexiglass kits to small businesses around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County is distributing free Pelixglass kits to small, local businesses as they reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The kits were handed out Monday morning at the Freeman Coliseum “in order to assist small businesses reopen safely,” according to a news release.

For small businesses that missed the event, county officials said there will be additional distributions on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday in other precincts.

All small businesses in the county qualify for the kits but they must pre-register and bring a confirmation email, according to a news release.

Small businesses can also request additional “essential items,” including personal protective equipment, via Bexar County’s Small Business and Entrepreneurship Department’s webpage. These items are provided on a one-time basis.

As Texas businesses reopen, a short-lived coronavirus safety net is dismantled

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert said the webpage lists PPE vendors for businesses to order from going forward.

He added that buying from local vendors will help with the local economy.

“These business people are incredibly grateful for these things,” he said. “These are hard-to-find items.”

Additional Plexiglass distributions will be held on:

8:30-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, Precinct 2 Constables Office at 7723 Guilbeau Road.

8:30-10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 4, Precinct 3 Castle Hills City Hall at 209 Lemonwood Drive.

9-11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, Precinct 1 satellite office at 3505 Pleasanton Road.

For more information, click here.