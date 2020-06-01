Enter at your own risk!: Drive-thru dinosaur adventure coming to San Antonio in June

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s a great way to get the kicks out safely this summer.

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will be stomping its way to the Freeman Coliseum this month.

Starting June 12, your family can take a tour of this exhibition that features 70 life-size animatronic dinosaurs including a 50-foot-long Megalodon.

San Antonio guests will be the first in the nation to experience this quest with an online audio tour that will lead them throughout the dinosaur safari.

The entire tour lasts about 30 minutes to an hour.

All tickets must be purchased online and they cost $40 per vehicle.

If you dare check out this adventure make sure you keep doors closed and stay in your vehicle.

Find more fun, family-friendly activities on our Things to Do page and on KSAT Kids.