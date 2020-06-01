George Floyd’s son: Violence won’t solve anything

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

George Floyd’s son is calling for peaceful protests in the aftermath of his father’s death.

Quincy Mason Floyd, who lives in Bryan, Texas, told KTBX that he last saw his father when he was four or five years old.

When news spread of George Floyd’s death, which came after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was seen on camera with his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, Quincy Mason Floyd’s mother delivered the news to their son.

“She said, ‘Do you know who that guy was?’ I said ‘no,’" Quincy Mason Floyd said. “She said, ‘That’s your father.’ I was in tears. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him.”

The outpouring of support has been uplifting, Quincy Mason Floyd said.

“Everyone is coming out and showing him love,” he told KBTX. “My heart is really touched by all this.”

But when it comes to protests across the country, some of which has become destructive, Quincy Mason Floyd called for purely peaceful demonstration.

“Tearing up things, it’s not going to solve anything,” he said.

Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday on suspicion of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

