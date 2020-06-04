Be aware of new strict restrictions when traveling into Mexico
Restrictions include scheduled travel days, no children or elderly, face masks at all times and no more than two people per vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – If you frequently travel into Mexico by car there are some new restrictions you need to know about COVID-19 checkpoints at the border.
According to KGNS TV in Laredo, the U.S Consulate in Nuevo Laredo released the details about the new restrictions.
Here is a list of those new guidelines:
- No more than two people per vehicle can travel into Nuevo Laredo
- You must wear a face mask at all times
- Essential travel is only allowed
- No children or elderly people allowed to travel into Nuevo Laredo
- Temperature checks
- Drivers can only travel on days that coincide with the last numbers of their license plates
There are several COVID-19 checkpoints across the border in Mexico.
Because of new restrictions, you can expect delays.
According to the U.S. Consulate website, the number of confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 is still increasing daily in several regions of Mexico.
