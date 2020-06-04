Own a piece of history: Alamo battle relics up for auction on Saturday
Cannonballs, lance tips, bullets and other items will be up for auction
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – You could own a piece of San Antonio history as Alamo battle relics and Republic of Texas documents go up for auction Saturday.
The live auction will take place at 10 a.m. at the Burley Auction Gallery located at 134 Debora Dr. in New Braunfels.
Items up for auction include “Alamo battlefield relics such as cannonballs, lance tips, bullets and other items unearthed during the 2008 excavation project just outside the Alamo’s north wall, at which some of the most intense battles took place,” according to a press release.
Anyone unable to attend the auction will still be able to bid live online or through phone and absentee bidding.
The auction also features historic items from Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, Confederate General in the Civil War, including family photographs and portraits, a letter about a cholera outbreak, documents, signatures and books, according to the release.
Additional auction items include:
- Confederate Civil War firearms
- Bowie knives
- Antique Colt Single Actions and Winchester rifles
- An estate collection of modern firearms and ammunition
- Gold and silver coins
- Early American furniture
- Pennsylvania pottery
- Fine 18th century Chippendale chest
- 1780s Philadelphia painted face grandfather clock
- Antique painted furniture
- Pewter cabinets and dry sinks
- Texas furniture
- Texas art and pottery
- Various signs
- Fully restored 1926 Ford Model T with push-button start
“It’s just a great symbol of how history reminds us of our human connections over time,” said auction house owner Robb Burley. “That’s one of the reasons I treat it as an honor to stand before heritage items like Texana and Americana memorabilia – you truly feel a kinship with the original owners and the history behind each item.”
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.