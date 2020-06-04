Own a piece of history: Alamo battle relics up for auction on Saturday

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – You could own a piece of San Antonio history as Alamo battle relics and Republic of Texas documents go up for auction Saturday.

The live auction will take place at 10 a.m. at the Burley Auction Gallery located at 134 Debora Dr. in New Braunfels.

Items up for auction include “Alamo battlefield relics such as cannonballs, lance tips, bullets and other items unearthed during the 2008 excavation project just outside the Alamo’s north wall, at which some of the most intense battles took place,” according to a press release.

Anyone unable to attend the auction will still be able to bid live online or through phone and absentee bidding.

The auction also features historic items from Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, Confederate General in the Civil War, including family photographs and portraits, a letter about a cholera outbreak, documents, signatures and books, according to the release.

Additional auction items include:

Confederate Civil War firearms

Bowie knives

Antique Colt Single Actions and Winchester rifles

An estate collection of modern firearms and ammunition

Gold and silver coins

Early American furniture

Pennsylvania pottery

Fine 18th century Chippendale chest

1780s Philadelphia painted face grandfather clock

Antique painted furniture

Pewter cabinets and dry sinks

Texas furniture

Texas art and pottery

Various signs

Fully restored 1926 Ford Model T with push-button start

“It’s just a great symbol of how history reminds us of our human connections over time,” said auction house owner Robb Burley. “That’s one of the reasons I treat it as an honor to stand before heritage items like Texana and Americana memorabilia – you truly feel a kinship with the original owners and the history behind each item.”