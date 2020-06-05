Bexar County tax office lobbies reopen to the public

SAN ANTONIO – Lobbies at all four Bexar County tax offices reopened to the public Friday morning.

The lobbies had been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, residents have been able to conduct business by using drive-thru facilities.

While the lobbies were closed, plexiglas walls were installed where customers are serviced face-to-face and an additional cleaning crew was hired to continually disinfect common areas. Hand sanitizer, wipes and tissues are also readily available.

Before entering lobbies, residents will have their temperature taken, asked some COVID-19 screening questions, and be asked to wear a facial covering, a news release said.

In addition to the lobbies, taxpayers can drop off motor vehicle or property tax transactions in 24-hour drop-boxes at the four tax office locations. The offices and a new, three-lane, drive-thru facility at 3505 Pleasanton Road will continue to be open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. and on Wednesdays until 6:30 p.m. Commercial windows at the downtown office will be open at normal business hours.