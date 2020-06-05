LIVE COVERAGE: Day 7 of George Floyd protests in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Protesters have gathered at Public Safety Headquarters on Friday for the seventh day of protests in San Antonio over racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The past two days have been peaceful for the most part, with only two arrests reported by police Wednesday and none Thursday. There has also been no reports of vandalism.

Thursday’s protest at the Bexar County Courthouse included an appearance by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who delivered an impassionate speech to the crowd.

Nirenberg told protesters to hold him accountable for changes that need to be made in San Antonio.

“I’m asking you to hold me accountable … nobody else," Nirenberg told the crowd. “We hear you. We know there needs to be change."

A curfew remains in effect Friday through Sunday at Alamo Plaza and the downtown business district.

The curfew for the downtown business district is between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. Alamo Plaza will close nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

