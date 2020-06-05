San Antonio man, son of prominent Tejano singer, accused of choking girlfriend against refrigerator

SAN ANTONIO – The son of a well-known Tejano singer was arrested in San Antonio on Thursday, days after investigators said he lifted up his girlfriend by the neck and choked her against a refrigerator.

Michael Anthony Salgado, 27, is charged with strangulation of a family member, a third-degree felony.

Public records confirm Salgado is the son of prominent Tejano singer Michael Salgado.

The younger Salgado is accused of attacking the woman, who is also the mother of his child, after accusing her of infidelity on Monday, according to a warrant for Salgado’s arrest.

The woman told police that Salgado demanded to see her cellphone, and after she refused, he pulled her by the hair, knocked her to the floor and then lifted her up by her neck and impeded her breathing while holding her against a refrigerator.

Salgado smashed her cellphone, but she was able to activate another phone and call police as she and the child escaped the home, the warrant states.

Salgado was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Thursday, booking records show.

The elder Salgado is a singer and accordionist who has had several songs make it onto the Latin American music charts.